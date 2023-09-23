Sims’ stellar 36 digs pushes West Plains to 3-1 win over Hereford

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Plains Lady Wolves defeat the Hereford Lady Whitefaces 3-1 Saturday afternoon to move to 4-1 in district play.

Libero McCall Sims was on a fire in the back line adding 36 kills to the stat books.

At the net, Jayli Franklin led the way with 18 kills, and Brooklyn Garcia added 15 of her own.

The West Plains Lady Wolves move to 28-7 overall and will travel to Perryton on Tuesday for their next district match.

The Lady Whitefaces picked up their first district loss now sitting at 4-1. Hereford will host Randall this Tuesday for their next match.

