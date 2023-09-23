Hot Then Not

Who's Hiring?
By Kevin Selle
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One more hot day before a small cool-down. Record highs were set on Friday in Amarillo, Dalhart and Borger. Highs will be well into the 90s again on Saturday before a weak cold front drops through the area late in the day. No rain is forecast with the front and highs will be at least 10° cooler on Sunday. Highs will in the mid-80s most of next week, just a bit above average. The forecast is dry through next week.

