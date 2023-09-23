HIGHLIGHTS: Seminole defeats Pecos 56-13

SEMINOLE, Texas (KOSA) - Highlights of Pecos at Seminole

It was a back-and-forth game, starting 14-13 in favor of Seminole. After that point, the Indians allowed zero points.

Seminole went into halftime up 35-13 and won the game 56-13.

The Seminole Indians stay undefeated, now 5-0 this season and visit the Big Spring Steers next.

The Pecos Eagles drop to 2-2 this season and host the Shallowater Mustangs next.

