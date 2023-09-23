Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

HIGHLIGHTS: Seminole defeats Pecos 56-13

Seminole Indians vs. Pecos Eagles 9-22-23
Seminole Indians vs. Pecos Eagles 9-22-23(Jensen Young - CBS7)
By CBS7 Staff and Jensen Young
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEMINOLE, Texas (KOSA) - Highlights of Pecos at Seminole

It was a back-and-forth game, starting 14-13 in favor of Seminole. After that point, the Indians allowed zero points.

Seminole went into halftime up 35-13 and won the game 56-13.

The Seminole Indians stay undefeated, now 5-0 this season and visit the Big Spring Steers next.

The Pecos Eagles drop to 2-2 this season and host the Shallowater Mustangs next.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect is in police custody after a SWAT standoff on Goodnight Trail. (Source: KFDA)
Amarillo police: Suspect in custody after SWAT standoff on Goodnight Trail
Justin Rodney Abel
Amarillo police looking for man wanted for evading arrest charge
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
Tx Panhandle high school football livestreams for 9/21 and 9/22
Authorities said the girl had walked away from her home with two family dogs.
Missing 2-year-old found in rural area sleeping with one family dog, while another stood nearby
A child was seriously injured after they were struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon.
LPD: 1-year-old killed after struck by vehicle near 54th and Ave. B

Latest News

THE WRAP UP WEEK 5: 1A, OK and NM scores
THE WRAP UP WEEK 5: 1A, OK and NM scores
THE WRAP UP WEEK 5: Game of the Week and 5A scores 1
THE WRAP UP WEEK 5: Game of the Week and 5A scores 1
THE WRAP UP WEEK 5: Pick Em, Hit of the Week, Play of the Week and Battle of the Bands
THE WRAP UP WEEK 5: Pick Em, Hit of the Week, Play of the Week and Battle of the Bands
THE WRAP UP WEEK 5: 2A Scores
THE WRAP UP WEEK 5: 2A Score
Amarillo High defeats Tascosa
Strong start from Sandies leads to dominant 42-6 performance over Rebels in district opener