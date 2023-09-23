Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

HIGHLIGHTS: Alpine at Odessa Compass

HIGHLIGHTS: Alpine at Odessa Compass
HIGHLIGHTS: Alpine at Odessa Compass
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Alpine Bucks traveled to play the Odessa Compass Cougars at Historic Ratliff Stadium.

This was a district opener for both teams.

The Cougars took a 21-7 lead at halftime, but the lead didn’t last long.

The Bucks stole the second half beating the Cougars 28-21.

Watch the highlights from this game above.

READ NEXT: BAND OF THE WEEK: Odessa Compass

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect is in police custody after a SWAT standoff on Goodnight Trail. (Source: KFDA)
Amarillo police: Suspect in custody after SWAT standoff on Goodnight Trail
Justin Rodney Abel
Amarillo police looking for man wanted for evading arrest charge
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
Tx Panhandle high school football livestreams for 9/21 and 9/22
Authorities said the girl had walked away from her home with two family dogs.
Missing 2-year-old found in rural area sleeping with one family dog, while another stood nearby
A child was seriously injured after they were struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon.
LPD: 1-year-old killed after struck by vehicle near 54th and Ave. B

Latest News

THE WRAP UP WEEK 5: 1A, OK and NM scores
THE WRAP UP WEEK 5: 1A, OK and NM scores
THE WRAP UP WEEK 5: Game of the Week and 5A scores 1
THE WRAP UP WEEK 5: Game of the Week and 5A scores 1
THE WRAP UP WEEK 5: Pick Em, Hit of the Week, Play of the Week and Battle of the Bands
THE WRAP UP WEEK 5: Pick Em, Hit of the Week, Play of the Week and Battle of the Bands
THE WRAP UP WEEK 5: 2A Scores
THE WRAP UP WEEK 5: 2A Score
Amarillo High defeats Tascosa
Strong start from Sandies leads to dominant 42-6 performance over Rebels in district opener