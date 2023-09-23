Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Henderson’s 16 kills lifts Lady Raiders to sweep over Canyon

Randall sweeps Canyon
Randall sweeps Canyon(KFDA)
By Rylee Robinson
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Lady Raiders swept the Canyon Lady Eagles Saturday afternoon to stay undefeated in district play, 5-0.

Lady Raiders outside hitter Brooke Henderson tallied 16 kills leading the way for Randall at the net.

Randall setter Sidney Soria adds 37 more assists to the books along with five kills and 15 digs.

The Lady Raiders move to 29-3 on the season and will travel to Hereford this Tuesday to continue district action.

The Lady Eagles travel to Pampa on Tuesday for their next match.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child was seriously injured after they were struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon.
LPD: 1-year-old killed after struck by vehicle near 54th and Ave. B
An Amarillo federal judge made mixed rulings Thursday in the case of West Texas A&M University...
Federal judge issues mixed rulings on WTAMU drag show case
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
Tx Panhandle high school football livestreams for 9/21 and 9/22
The Wrap Up
Tx Panhandle high school football scores 2023
A suspect is in police custody after a SWAT standoff on Goodnight Trail. (Source: KFDA)
Amarillo police: Suspect in custody after SWAT standoff on Goodnight Trail

Latest News

West Plains defeats Hereford
Sims’ stellar 36 digs pushes West Plains to 3-1 win over Hereford
THE WRAP UP WEEK 5: 1A, OK and NM scores
THE WRAP UP WEEK 5: 1A, OK and NM scores
THE WRAP UP WEEK 5: Game of the Week and 5A scores 1
THE WRAP UP WEEK 5: Game of the Week and 5A scores 1
THE WRAP UP WEEK 5: Pick Em, Hit of the Week, Play of the Week and Battle of the Bands
THE WRAP UP WEEK 5: Pick Em, Hit of the Week, Play of the Week and Battle of the Bands