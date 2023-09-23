Henderson’s 16 kills lifts Lady Raiders to sweep over Canyon

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Lady Raiders swept the Canyon Lady Eagles Saturday afternoon to stay undefeated in district play, 5-0.

Lady Raiders outside hitter Brooke Henderson tallied 16 kills leading the way for Randall at the net.

Randall setter Sidney Soria adds 37 more assists to the books along with five kills and 15 digs.

The Lady Raiders move to 29-3 on the season and will travel to Hereford this Tuesday to continue district action.

The Lady Eagles travel to Pampa on Tuesday for their next match.

