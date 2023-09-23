Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

GRAPHIC: Alligator pulled from Florida waterway where body was recovered

The body was found in Pinellas County on Friday afternoon in a Largo park with a lake, the...
The body was found in Pinellas County on Friday afternoon in a Largo park with a lake, the sheriff’s office said.(BAY NEWS 9 (Spectrum News))
By BAY NEWS 9 staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 1:25 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LARGO, Fla. (Bay News 9) - Florida officials are investigating a death after a body was found in a waterway near an alligator.

The body was found in Pinellas County on Friday afternoon in a waterway at a Largo park, the sheriff’s office said.

A witness called police after he saw the alligator with a body in its mouth, Bay News 9 reported.

Wildlife officials assisted in removing the alligator and deceased adult’s body from the waterway.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said the 13-foot alligator was humanely killed by officials.

Authorities have not given any details about the person found in the lake.

The medical examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Copyright 2023 Bay News 9 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect is in police custody after a SWAT standoff on Goodnight Trail. (Source: KFDA)
Amarillo police: Suspect in custody after SWAT standoff on Goodnight Trail
Justin Rodney Abel
Amarillo police looking for man wanted for evading arrest charge
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
Tx Panhandle high school football livestreams for 9/21 and 9/22
Authorities said the girl had walked away from her home with two family dogs.
Missing 2-year-old found in rural area sleeping with one family dog, while another stood nearby
A child was seriously injured after they were struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon.
LPD: 1-year-old killed after struck by vehicle near 54th and Ave. B

Latest News

Waves break along the jetty at Rudee Inlet in Virginia Beach, Va., on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023,...
Tropical Storm Ophelia forecast to make landfall early Saturday on North Carolina coast
Tropical Storm Ophelia lashed the East Coast ahead of an early Saturday landfall. (CNN)
Radar: Ophelia lashes East Coast ahead of landfall
VIDEO: Sod Poodles advance to Texas League Championship
VIDEO: Sod Poodles advance to Texas League Championship
Police said the baby had more than 50 rat bites to his forehead, cheek, nose, thigh, foot and...
Baby nearly eaten alive by rats