Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Fall-like, eventually

NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s still a scorcher of a day for most of the region, but cooler conditions are coming! As of Saturday afternoon, a cold front is pushing through the region, leaving cooler temperatures up north, but it’s still warm down south. Going into tonight, we’ll see lows into the mid-to-low 60ºs with mid 80ºs for your daytime highs going into Sunday and next week. Unfortunately rain chances are low to nonexistent for the next seven days.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child was seriously injured after they were struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon.
LPD: 1-year-old killed after struck by vehicle near 54th and Ave. B
An Amarillo federal judge made mixed rulings Thursday in the case of West Texas A&M University...
Federal judge issues mixed rulings on WTAMU drag show case
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
Tx Panhandle high school football livestreams for 9/21 and 9/22
The Wrap Up
Tx Panhandle high school football scores 2023
A suspect is in police custody after a SWAT standoff on Goodnight Trail. (Source: KFDA)
Amarillo police: Suspect in custody after SWAT standoff on Goodnight Trail

Latest News

NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
Hot Then Not
Hot Then Not
Shelden is tracking warm and sunny conditons!
Shelden's Friday Snapshot 9/22
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
Sunny & Seasonal