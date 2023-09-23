Fall-like, eventually

It’s still a scorcher of a day for most of the region, but cooler conditions are coming! As of Saturday afternoon, a cold front is pushing through the region, leaving cooler temperatures up north, but it’s still warm down south. Going into tonight, we’ll see lows into the mid-to-low 60ºs with mid 80ºs for your daytime highs going into Sunday and next week. Unfortunately rain chances are low to nonexistent for the next seven days.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.