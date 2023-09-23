Who's Hiring?
Amarillo Sod Poodles win game 3, move on to Texas League Championship

By KJ Doyle and Shelby Truelock
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles took down the San Antonio Missions 6-3 on Friday night to advance to the Texas League Championship.

This will be the Sod Poodles second ever appearance in the Texas League Championship series, with the first coming back in 2019.

The effort was led once again by the middle of the order as Seth Beer and Deyvison De Los Santos helped get the run-scoring started in the top of the fourth inning with back-to-back RBI extra base hits.

Jancarlos Cintron added an RBI-triple later in the inning as part of a four-run explosion from Amarillo to jump out in front.

The Soddies held the lead for the rest of the game as the Missions struggled to get much going posting just three hits on the night.

Amarillo will now play in Game 1 of the championship in Arkansas on Sunday before returning home Tuesday for Game 2. A potential Game 3 would be played at home in Amarillo on Wednesday night.

The championship, one way or another, will be won in Amarillo.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

