Amarillo Police searching for suspects involved in early morning Toot N Totum robbery

Toot N Totum Robbery
Toot N Totum Robbery(WTVG)
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police say early this morning at 2:57 a.m., officers were sent to the Toot N Totum at 6001 W Interstate 40 on a robbery.

Officers were told by employees that three men were inside the store taking items and hiding them inside their clothes.

When confronted by employees, one of the suspects lifted his shirt and displayed a handgun.

The employee felt threatened and called the police.

Police say the suspects left the scene in an unknown direction, if you have any information on this crime you are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

