Amarillo Police searching for suspects involved in early morning Toot N Totum robbery

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police are searching for three male suspects, after an early morning robbery at Toot N Totum.

Police say at at 2:57 a.m., officers were sent to the Toot N Totum at 6001 W Interstate 40 on a robbery.

Officers were told by employees that three men were inside the store taking items and hiding them inside their clothes.

When confronted by the employees, one of the suspects lifted his shirt and displayed a handgun, the employee felt threatened and called the police.

Police say the suspects left the scene in an unknown direction, if you have any information on this crime, you are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

