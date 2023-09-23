Amarillo Police: Man arrested for trespassing with deadly weapon after hours at Amarillo College

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police says a man has been arrested for trespassing after hours at Amarillo College with a deadly weapon.

Friday night at 10:35p.m., officers were sent to the Washington Street Amarillo College location on a burglary call.

Officers were told the suspect broke into the Parcell’s building and was last seen in the gym.

Police located the man in the foyer of the gym carrying a weapon and was taken into custody without incident.

APD says the college has signs posted that state the building is closed after 5 p.m. and the doors were locked.

Although, the man was located inside the gym he was also seen in other buildings on camera before being located.

The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old James Balentine, he was arrested and charged with Criminal Trespass with a Deadly Weapon.

Balentine was taken to the Potter County Detention Center.

APD says this case is assigned to its Criminal Investigations Division.

