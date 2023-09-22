Weekend Cold Front

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Scattered storms move away from the Panhandle Thursday night leaving a dry forecast. On Friday sunny skies will warm temperatures about 10° above average and into the low to mid-90s. On Saturday a dry cold front will sweep through bringing some slightly cooler air for Sunday, closer to average, in the low-80s. The cool-down is short-lived with temperatures climbing back into the upper 80s next week.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.