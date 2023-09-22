TxDOT and former NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy launching a new mission: car seat safety

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Transportation begins a new campaign as part of its “Save Me With a Seat” campaign Sunday at The Don Harrington Discovery Center.

During the month of September, the campaign’s “Are You Ready for Takeoff?” interactive educational experience will feature a space-travel-themed backdrop. Children will secure themselves in space seats to prepare for take-off and remind parents of the importance of always buckling up their children. There will also be a special appearance from NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy.

As part of its “Save Me With a Seat” campaign, TxDOT is traveling across the state with an interactive educational experience to urge parents to get their car seats checked.

Around 46% of all car seats are misused, as reported by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Because car crashes are a leading cause of death for children, a correctly installed car seat is one of the best ways to keep your children safe.

