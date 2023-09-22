Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

TxDOT and former NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy launching a new mission: car seat safety

TxDOT and former NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy launching a new mission: car seat safety
TxDOT and former NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy launching a new mission: car seat safety
By Shelby Truelock
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Transportation begins a new campaign as part of its “Save Me With a Seat” campaign Sunday at The Don Harrington Discovery Center.

During the month of September, the campaign’s “Are You Ready for Takeoff?” interactive educational experience will feature a space-travel-themed backdrop. Children will secure themselves in space seats to prepare for take-off and remind parents of the importance of always buckling up their children. There will also be a special appearance from NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy.

As part of its “Save Me With a Seat” campaign, TxDOT is traveling across the state with an interactive educational experience to urge parents to get their car seats checked.

Around 46% of all car seats are misused, as reported by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Because car crashes are a leading cause of death for children, a correctly installed car seat is one of the best ways to keep your children safe.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect is in police custody after a SWAT standoff on Goodnight Trail. (Source: KFDA)
Amarillo police: Suspect in custody after SWAT standoff on Goodnight Trail
Justin Rodney Abel
Amarillo police looking for man wanted for evading arrest charge
Authorities said the girl had walked away from her home with two family dogs.
Missing 2-year-old found in rural area sleeping with one family dog, while another stood nearby
Landon Garcia, sentenced for transportation of child pornography (Source: Randall County Jail)
Amarillo judge sentences Dumas man to 20 years for transporting child pornography
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
Tx Panhandle high school football livestreams for 9/21 and 9/22

Latest News

Tri-State Fair awarding $100K in sholarships to area students
Tri-State Fair awarding $100K in scholarships to students in the Tx Panhandle
Don Harrington Discovery Center
Discovery Center opening new, permanent exhibit ‘Discover Through Time’
Dr. Christine Garner and her research team have been awarded a $1.47 million NIH grant.
Amarillo TTUHSC researchers receive $1.47 million grant to address preeclampsia rates
Amarillo College and Amarillo Fire Department train paramedics
‘It’s just a win-win for the fire department, for Amarillo College, and the citizens in Amarillo’: AC, AFD provide paramedic education