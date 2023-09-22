Tri-State Fair awarding $100K in scholarships to students in the Tx Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tri-State Fair is helping Texas Panhandle students in its 100th year.

In honor of 100 years at the Tri-State Fair, the organization is giving $100,000 in scholarship money to area youth.

“We’re really looking forward to being able to impact our local youth in the form of scholarship giving,” said Brady Ragland, CEO of the Tri-State Exposition.

The contribution will impact over 130 local students this year. In the past, $40,000 has been given each year in scholarships and more is planned for in future years.

“We want to continue to try to ramp up our scholarship giving, we want to impact as many kids in the local area as possible, help them go to college, and help them achieve their dreams,” said Ragland.

