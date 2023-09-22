Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Tri-State Fair awarding $100K in scholarships to students in the Tx Panhandle

Tri-State Fair awarding $100K in sholarships to area students
Tri-State Fair awarding $100K in sholarships to area students(KFDA)
By Alyssa Riggs
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tri-State Fair is helping Texas Panhandle students in its 100th year.

In honor of 100 years at the Tri-State Fair, the organization is giving $100,000 in scholarship money to area youth.

“We’re really looking forward to being able to impact our local youth in the form of scholarship giving,” said Brady Ragland, CEO of the Tri-State Exposition.

The contribution will impact over 130 local students this year. In the past, $40,000 has been given each year in scholarships and more is planned for in future years.

“We want to continue to try to ramp up our scholarship giving, we want to impact as many kids in the local area as possible, help them go to college, and help them achieve their dreams,” said Ragland.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect is in police custody after a SWAT standoff on Goodnight Trail. (Source: KFDA)
Amarillo police: Suspect in custody after SWAT standoff on Goodnight Trail
Justin Rodney Abel
Amarillo police looking for man wanted for evading arrest charge
Landon Garcia, sentenced for transportation of child pornography (Source: Randall County Jail)
Amarillo judge sentences Dumas man to 20 years for transporting child pornography
Authorities said the girl had walked away from her home with two family dogs.
Missing 2-year-old found in rural area sleeping with one family dog, while another stood nearby
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
Tx Panhandle high school football livestreams for 9/21 and 9/22

Latest News

GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave travels to Switzerland and Austria
GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave travels to Switzerland and Austria
Soddies force a Game 3
Sod Poodles force winner-take-all Game 3 with win over Missions
Amarillo College and Amarillo Fire Department train paramedics
‘It’s just a win-win for the fire department, for Amarillo College, and the citizens in Amarillo’: AC, AFD provide paramedic education
After tragedy struck in June, the city of Perryton is slowly rebuilding and resources are still...
‘That’s why we’re here’: Resources still available for Perryton residents impacted by tornado