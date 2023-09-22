Sunny & Seasonal

Rain chances have unfortunately left the area, leaving behind sunnier skies and warmer weather. For your Friday today, we’ll stay above normal, with highs in the mid-90°s and light breezes out of the south at 10-20 mph. We’ll stay warm through Saturday as well, however, later in the day, winds will shift out of the north with a coming cold front. This will spell temperatures hovering around the mid 80°s (with 82° being our normal high), and unfortunately drier conditions.

Don’t forget, the Autumnal Equinox begins at 1:50 A.M. CDT Saturday morning!

