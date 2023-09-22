Who's Hiring?
Sod Poodles force winner-take-all Game 3 with win over Missions

Sod Poodles force winner-take-all Game 3 with win over Missions
Sod Poodles force winner-take-all Game 3 with win over Missions
By KJ Doyle and Shelby Truelock
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles took down the San Antonio Missions 7-4 to force a Game 3 on Friday night.

The Soddies bats stayed hot in the win with Seth Beer, Deyvison De Los Santos, and Caleb Roberts all leaving the yard to give the edge on the scoreboard.

On the mound, it was a gem of a game from Yilber Diaz. The top prospect struck out seven batters and hadn’t given up a single run or walk through the first five innings. Diaz was pulled in the sixth and finished the night with two earned runs, but gave Amarillo all they needed to coast to the win.

Game 3 will be tomorrow night at Wolff Stadium. NewsChannel10 will have coverage throughout the day. The winner goes to the Texas League Championship. Loser is eliminated.

