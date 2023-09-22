Who's Hiring?
‘Serving our brothers and sisters’: 110 beds distributed to Cuban and Haitian clients at Catholic Charities

A partnership has formed between Catholic Charities and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to help resolve refugee needs.(Credit: KFDA)
By Kelsey Davis KFDA
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A partnership has formed between Catholic Charities and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to help resolve refugee needs.

“This came across actually several months back as we are seeing a large influx of Cubans in particular. But of course all immigrants and migrants are coming to us for help,” said Jeff Gulde, executive director at Catholic Charities.

One client has been in Amarillo almost a year and says she’s been accepted with open arms.

“I’m so thankful for this organization. I won’t be sleeping on the floor anymore. I’ll be able to sleep on a real bed,” said Zoemi, a client at Catholic Charities.

Individuals as well as families lined up to receive a mattress and a platform that many of us take for granted.

“Out of that 110, we are expecting about 85 to 90 of them to show up here. We are delivering some that don’t have transportation to get to us and there’s a handful of them that we are putting in storage for some that will come next week that were not able to be here today. So we’re really excited to be serving our brothers in sisters in need,” said Gulde.

Catholic Charities and LDS want to raise awareness for the need of refugee services.

“Our churches’ humanitarian efforts are set up in a way that we can really send these needs all over the world. We’re just happy to be able to support Catholic Charities and bring these beds in and really help together to support the needs of the refugees,” said Brock Blaser, president of the Amarillo, Texas Stake in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

There will be another shipment of beds at a later date.

