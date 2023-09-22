Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Many dog owners have doubts about vaccines, study says

Some dog owners are hesitant when it comes to vaccines.
Some dog owners are hesitant when it comes to vaccines.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Vaccine skepticism isn’t just limited to those for humans. It’s impacting their four-legged friends as well.

New research published in the journal Vaccine found that more than half of the dog owners studied are now hesitant about vaccines.

Nearly 40% think canine vaccines are unsafe. Over 20% think they’re ineffective. And only 30% think they are medically necessary.

Veterinarians said vaccine hesitancy has always existed among dog owners, but it’s increased significantly since the pandemic when fears over covid vaccines gained traction.

Researchers said online postings about potential vaccine problems contribute to the skepticism, as well as some experiencing negative reactions when vaccinating pets.

The cost of vaccinations can also play a role.

However, veterinarians said these shots have minimum risk and maximum benefit in helping to prevent life-threatening diseases in dogs.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect is in police custody after a SWAT standoff on Goodnight Trail. (Source: KFDA)
Amarillo police: Suspect in custody after SWAT standoff on Goodnight Trail
Justin Rodney Abel
Amarillo police looking for man wanted for evading arrest charge
Authorities said the girl had walked away from her home with two family dogs.
Missing 2-year-old found in rural area sleeping with one family dog, while another stood nearby
Landon Garcia, sentenced for transportation of child pornography (Source: Randall County Jail)
Amarillo judge sentences Dumas man to 20 years for transporting child pornography
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
Tx Panhandle high school football livestreams for 9/21 and 9/22

Latest News

This Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
Tropical Storm Ophelia forms off the US mid-Atlantic coast, expected to bring heavy rain and wind
Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee speaks during Senate...
Sen. Menendez, wife indicted on bribe charges as probe finds $100,000 in gold bars, prosecutors say
Maryland surgeons for the second time have transplanted a pig’s heart into a dying man.
Surgeons for the second time have transplanted a pig’s heart into a dying man
FILE - Associate Justice Clarence Thomas joins other members of the Supreme Court as they pose...
Justice Clarence Thomas attended private Koch donor parties, report says
Richard Pearson with the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association said the...
Shortage of referees forcing school district to move football games to Thursday