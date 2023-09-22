Federal judge issues mixed rulings on WTAMU drag show case

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo federal judge made mixed rulings Thursday in the case of West Texas A&M University cancelling a planned drag show in March meant to benefit a LGBTQ+ suicide prevention drive.

Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk said President Walter Wendler, who cancelled the drag show saying it objectified women, is protected from liability from claims he violated students’ constitutional rights knowing he was being unreasonable.

The judge also denied an injunction for drag show planner Spectrum WT because the next show is tentatively planned for March 2024, so no immediate threat exists.

The case will continue now that these early motions have been dealt with.

Following Wendler’s campus-wide email, WT students held protests in March before filing a lawsuit days later.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.