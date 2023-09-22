Who's Hiring?
Drying Out

NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
By Tanner Brammer
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Friday! We’ll dry out and heat up to close out the work week, with a lot of sunshine, and temperatures building well into the 90′s for a lot of the area. These hot temperatures will be accompanied by a breezy SW wind at about 10-20 mph. It won’t be quite as hot tomorrow for the first day of fall, but a few places could hit the 90 degree mark. Chances of rain over the next week are minimal; a dry and warm setup looks to take over the area for the time being.

