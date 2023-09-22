Discovery Center opening new, permanent exhibit ‘Discover Through Time’

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Don Harrington Discovery Center is opening a new and permanent exhibit on Sunday.

The exhibit, Discover Through Time, explores the High Plains throughout the millennium, according to a press release.

It features over 30 animal species, has full-sensory environments, hands on exploration activities, a life-science observation lab, a second story exhibit space overlooking the West Wing, breakout rooms, and more.

The exhibit is for all ages and shows the different biomes that west Texas used to be while seeing what type of animals evolved from the area during different periods in time, officials said.

This gives people a chance to learn about their homeland, and offers an opportunity for children to learn about careers in STEM and education.

DHDC partnered with professors from WTAMU’s Wildlife Biology Department, Sims + Architects, and Total Habitat, officials said.

The exhibit received a $350,000 grant from the Paul F. and Virgina J. Engler Foundation. The Education Credit Union Foundation also contributed to the exhibit.

“Discover Through Time” is dedicated to Billy Diggs, who is a close family member of a volunteer at the Discovery Center and Wildcat Bluff Nature Center.

