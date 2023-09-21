WTAMU sorority to host Miles for Make A Wish fun run/walk Saturday

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Upsilon Zeta chapter of the Chi Omega fraternity at West Texas A&M University is hosting a 5K fun run/walk for Make-A-Wish this Saturday.

The event will begin at 9 a.m. with registration opening at the Alumni Banquet Hall on the WTAMU campus. The race will begin at 9:30 a.m. at Russell Long Boulevard and 26th Street.

Following the race, there will be a celebration along 16th Street with pop-ups from vendors such as Hollow Dot, Ruff and Rags and Journey Coffee. There will also be door prizes and games.

The goal this year is to raise $25,000 for Make-A-Wish North Texas.

Tickets are $35 for adults and $20 for children 12 years old and younger. You can sign up for this event here.

If you would like to donate to help Upsilon Zeta reach their goal, you can do so here.

