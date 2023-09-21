WATCH LIVE: WTAMU to make ‘major new announcement’ about One West campaign
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University plans to make what the University calls a “major new announcement” about the One West campaign.
The announcement is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21 at the Bain-Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium.
The announcement will focus on the future of the campaign.
You can watch the announcement live here:
