Tx Panhandle high school football livestreams for 9/21 and 9/22

TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams(KFDA)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Here are the high school football games TPSN will stream on September 21 and 22.

WATCH

You can watch the Coronado vs Caprock game on Thursday at 7 p.m. online here.

You can also watch the game on 10Too (Suddenlink channel 6 or 10.2).

You can watch the Amarillo High vs Tascosa game on Friday at 7 p.m. online here.

You can watch the Midland Greenwood vs Canyon game on Friday at 7 p.m. online here.

You can watch the Randall vs Palo Duro game on Friday at 7 p.m. online here.

LISTEN

You can listen to the West Plains vs Estacado game on Thursday at 7 p.m. CLICK HERE.

You can listen to the Coronado vs Caprock game on Thursday at 7 p.m. CLICK HERE.

You can listen to the Amarillo High vs Tascosa game on Friday at 7 p.m. CLICK HERE.

You can listen to the Midland Greenwood vs Canyon game on Friday at 7 p.m. CLICK HERE.

You can listen to the Randall vs Palo Duro game on Friday at 7 p.m. CLICK HERE.

REPLAY

You can watch a replay of the Amarillo High vs Tascosa game on Saturday at 1 p.m. on 10Too (Suddenlink channel 6 or 10.2).

You can watch a replay of the Midland Greenwood vs Canyon game on Saturday at 4 p.m. on 10Too (Suddenlink channel 6 or 10.2).

You can watch a replay of the Randall vs Palo Duro game on Saturday at 7 p.m. on 10Too (Suddenlink channel 6 or 10.2).

To find NewsChannel 10 on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV, search “NewsChannel 10 Amarillo” and download the app named “NewsChannel 10 Plus.”

To view the full live stream schedule for high school football, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

