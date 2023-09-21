Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

‘That’s why we’re here’: Resources still available for Perryton residents impacted by tornado

After tragedy struck in June, the city of Perryton is slowly rebuilding and resources are still available.
By Kelsey Davis KFDA
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRYTON, Texas (KFDA) - After tragedy struck in June, the city of Perryton is slowly rebuilding and resources are still available.

The Small Business Administration has been assisting residents with disaster relief since August. The Disaster Loan Outreach Center has seen over 360 residents and approved almost $2 million in loans.

With no end date in sight, the SBA wants to encourage those in need of help to head out to First Christian Church.

“Please come here, use the center. That’s why we are here. To answer questions and to help you with the application. We want to make sure the application is correct because if it’s incorrect, then it’s going to slow down your application,” said Javier Caltenco, public affairs specialist for U.S. Small Business Administration.

If residents miss the opportunity to make it to the center, they will have to fill out the application online. The SBA center will be open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

After tragedy struck in June, the city of Perryton is slowly rebuilding and resources are still...
After tragedy struck in June, the city of Perryton is slowly rebuilding and resources are still available.(Credit: SBA)

The Community Worship Center has played a vital part in helping residents with resources.

“When the tornado hit on June 15, we opened this church as a distribution center. We got a ton of volunteers coming in just to serve and also just a ton of people from all around Texas and even out of the state coming and bringing just all kinds of stuff. From bedding to snacks to anything just to help people,” said Philip Vivirito, associate pastor of students and families for the Community Worship Center.

On Saturday, September 30 the church has scheduled a day of service. Volunteers will work on house projects for those in need.

“The tornado gave us this opportunity to continue to serve this community and continue to share God’s love and push into this area. On my last count, we have 10-15 projects and so we’re hoping that we can accomplish them all in that day. If not, we will pick another Saturday and maybe another day to complete these projects,” said Vivirito.

For project submissions, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD: Man stabbed at Toot N’ Totum on I40 and Bell
Amarillo Police Department: Man stabbed at Toot N’ Totum on I-40 and Bell St
Kelly Kolleen Horton, 60, has been arrested for theft of greater than $300,000, a first-degree...
Texas woman arrested for embezzeling nearly $800K
Braxton Cole continues tradition in showing heifers
11-year-old boy continues family tradition of showing heifers at Tri-State Fair
Justin Rodney Abel
Amarillo police looking for man wanted for evading arrest charge
A suspect is in police custody after a SWAT standoff on Goodnight Trail. (Source: KFDA)
Amarillo police: Suspect in custody after SWAT standoff on Goodnight Trail

Latest News

The Don Harrington Discovery Center dives into the ocean with a new exhibit
The Don Harrington Discovery Center dives into the ocean with a new exhibit
Texas Brotherhood Bike Riders coming to Amarillo Saturday
Texas Brotherhood Bike Riders coming to Amarillo Saturday
WTAMU sorority to host Miles for Make A Wish fun run/walk Saturday
WTAMU sorority to host Miles for Make A Wish fun run/walk Saturday
City of Amarillo logo
City of Amarillo contains spill at Hollywood Road Wastewater Treatment Facility