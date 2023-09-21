‘That’s why we’re here’: Resources still available for Perryton residents impacted by tornado

PERRYTON, Texas (KFDA) - After tragedy struck in June, the city of Perryton is slowly rebuilding and resources are still available.

The Small Business Administration has been assisting residents with disaster relief since August. The Disaster Loan Outreach Center has seen over 360 residents and approved almost $2 million in loans.

With no end date in sight, the SBA wants to encourage those in need of help to head out to First Christian Church.

“Please come here, use the center. That’s why we are here. To answer questions and to help you with the application. We want to make sure the application is correct because if it’s incorrect, then it’s going to slow down your application,” said Javier Caltenco, public affairs specialist for U.S. Small Business Administration.

If residents miss the opportunity to make it to the center, they will have to fill out the application online. The SBA center will be open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Community Worship Center has played a vital part in helping residents with resources.

“When the tornado hit on June 15, we opened this church as a distribution center. We got a ton of volunteers coming in just to serve and also just a ton of people from all around Texas and even out of the state coming and bringing just all kinds of stuff. From bedding to snacks to anything just to help people,” said Philip Vivirito, associate pastor of students and families for the Community Worship Center.

On Saturday, September 30 the church has scheduled a day of service. Volunteers will work on house projects for those in need.

“The tornado gave us this opportunity to continue to serve this community and continue to share God’s love and push into this area. On my last count, we have 10-15 projects and so we’re hoping that we can accomplish them all in that day. If not, we will pick another Saturday and maybe another day to complete these projects,” said Vivirito.

For project submissions, click here.

