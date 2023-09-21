Who's Hiring?
Texas Brotherhood Bike Riders coming to Amarillo Saturday

By Shelby Truelock
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Brotherhood Bike Riders will be coming to Amarillo this Saturday after a six-day ride across Texas in honor of fallen first responders.

This group consists of first responders that participate the annual ride to honor fallen first responders that have passed in the previous year.

The Potter County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to come to the area of Spur 228 and stand on the side of the road in support of these men and women who are honoring our fallen first responders. According to the Potter County Sheriff’s Office, the cycling group is expected to cross the Randall/Potter county line around 3 p.m. and ride to Spur 228 and finish their ride at the Potter County Sheriff’s Office.

Once the group reaches the sheriff’s office, they will have a presentation for the two fireman’s families of Chief Curtis Brown and Firefighter Brendan Torres from Dalhart that lost their lives in October of 2022.

The Potter County Sheriff’s Office is also asking the community to please be careful as you travel on Saturday.

