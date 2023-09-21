Who's Hiring?
Sebastián Driussi scores in the 44th minute to help Austin tie Red Bulls 1-1

Sebastián Driussi scored in the 44th minute and Austin tied the New York Red Bulls 1-1 on Wednesday night
Soccer
Soccer(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV (custom credit) | WAFB)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Sebastián Driussi scored in the 44th minute and Austin tied the New York Red Bulls 1-1 on Wednesday night.

Austin (9-13-7) is unbeaten (4-0-3) in its last seven road matches against Eastern Conference opponents. New York (7-12-10) is winless in its last five games, going 0-3-2.

The Red Bulls used an own-goal by Austin midfielder Emiliano Rigoni to grab a 1-0 lead in the 7th minute.

Austin pulled even at halftime when Driussi took a pass from Jhojan Valencia and scored his 10th goal of the season.

Austin returns home to host the LA Galaxy on Sunday. New York travels to play D.C. United on Saturday.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

