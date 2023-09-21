Scattered Storms This Evening

We tracked some morning showers in the southern part of our area this morning and now we are watching some approaching storms from the west for the evening. Between the periods of activity it has been sunny and warm again with highs near 90. Some of the storms this evening will lay down some strong winds and frequent lightning, but some areas may see significant rain before skies clear after midnight. By tomorrow morning conditions will be tranquil with lows in the low 60s. We expect a hot start to the weekend with highs at 93 tomorrow and 90 again Saturday. A weak front will then move into our region Sunday and will bring a few days with lows in the 50s and highs in the 80s.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.