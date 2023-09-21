Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Scattered Storms This Evening

By Dave Oliver
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We tracked some morning showers in the southern part of our area this morning and now we are watching some approaching storms from the west for the evening. Between the periods of activity it has been sunny and warm again with highs near 90. Some of the storms this evening will lay down some strong winds and frequent lightning, but some areas may see significant rain before skies clear after midnight. By tomorrow morning conditions will be tranquil with lows in the low 60s. We expect a hot start to the weekend with highs at 93 tomorrow and 90 again Saturday. A weak front will then move into our region Sunday and will bring a few days with lows in the 50s and highs in the 80s.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD: Man stabbed at Toot N’ Totum on I40 and Bell
Amarillo Police Department: Man stabbed at Toot N’ Totum on I-40 and Bell St
Kelly Kolleen Horton, 60, has been arrested for theft of greater than $300,000, a first-degree...
Texas woman arrested for embezzeling nearly $800K
Braxton Cole continues tradition in showing heifers
11-year-old boy continues family tradition of showing heifers at Tri-State Fair
Justin Rodney Abel
Amarillo police looking for man wanted for evading arrest charge
A suspect is in police custody after a SWAT standoff on Goodnight Trail. (Source: KFDA)
Amarillo police: Suspect in custody after SWAT standoff on Goodnight Trail

Latest News

Early Thursday Outlook with Tanner
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
Rain Today, Sunny Tomorrow
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
Early And Late
Early And Late