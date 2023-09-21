Ruben on the Road: Bluebonnet Elementary launches BBN News

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - Ruben heads to Hereford where he stops by Bluebonnet Elementary School and learns about the BlueJay Broadcast Nation, a new newscast done by fifth graders.

Andrea Brown, principal at Bluebonnet Elementary School, says the newscast just started last week and they’re excited to add new stories and try shooting in different places.

Students will be rotated at different points to do different things, but for now, they started with these girls and a couple of boys.

“I just thought it would be a great idea because whenever I was young, I had a fear of public speaking,” said Brown. “And so I thought just getting these kids exposed to speaking into a camera, even a microphone at some point, that it would help get them more confidence. And I feel like if you have more confidence then you’re able to do more.”

Fifth grader Sofia Sierra says it was nerve-wracking and it would help her talk to people out loud.

Brylee Rhodes, a fifth grader, says she was in lunch when Brown came up to her. Rhodes said she was scared she was in trouble, but Brown just wanted to see her in the office.

“And then she was like, ‘We’re going to be doing this newscast,’ and we just got our papers and we started practicing,” said Rhodes.

Fifth grader Katy Ramirez says it’s important to all of them because people in the comments thought the newscast was cool. People thought the students were doing so good and to keep it up.

“And it was like really important to me because it’s everyone, we have a really supportive community,” said Ramirez.

Assistant principal Brown says to her, if people are confident, they can accomplish things that they’d never thought they could accomplish.

“And so I just feel like if these kids are challenging themselves and putting themselves in a position that they weren’t expected to be in, and then they see that they’re able to do it, then they’re not afraid to do hard things in the future,” said Brown.

