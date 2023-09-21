Rain Today, Sunny Tomorrow

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Thursday! As we’re waking up this morning, we’ll continue to see scattered light showers throughout the area for most of the morning hours. There will be a little bit of a break during the afternoon, before a round of storms looks to enter the area later this evening. Highs will top out in the 80′s for most of the area. As for tomorrow conditions will be a lot drier with lots of sunshine; it will be hotter as well, with highs building back into the 90′s. We’ll stay mostly dry for the weekend with temperatures dropping back down closer to average into the 80′s.

