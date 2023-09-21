Who's Hiring?
Previewing Game 2 of the Sod Poodles playoff series with San Antonio Missions

VIDEO: Previewing Game 2 of the Sod Poodles playoff series with San Antonio Missions
By KJ Doyle
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles and San Antonio Missions are set to square off on Thursday night for Game 2 of their playoff series.

The Missions come in with a 1-0 lead and one win away from advancing to the Texas League Championship.

The first game was an all-time classic with a one-run extra innings thriller that featured multiple game-tying home runs and clutch plays from both teams.

“We’re going to wash ourselves off of this.” Sod Poodles manager Shawn Roof said after the game. “These guys have done it all year long. They’ve always bounced back on games where we’ve lost or we’ve fallen behind. I like these guys. The leadership in there is going to do a great job and they’re gonna be ready to play on Thursday.”

On the mound for Amarillo on Thursday will be Yilber Diaz.

The 23-year-old righty is the #20 ranked prospect in the Diamondbacks organization. He made his minor league debut less than a month ago, allowing just one run in that game to go along six strikeouts. The performance was crucial as it led to a close 2-1 win against the playoff bound Arkansas Travelers.

Stick with NewsChannel10 all week long for coverage of the Sod Poodles season.

