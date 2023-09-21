Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Manatee rescued from storm drain in Florida

Florida Fish And Wildlife coordinated a rescue for a manatee stuck in a culvert in Port Richey.
Florida Fish And Wildlife coordinated a rescue for a manatee stuck in a culvert in Port Richey.(Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC) via CNN Newsourcee)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (CNN) - Florida Fish and Wildlife coordinated a rescue for a manatee stuck in a culvert.

After getting the report about the grounded manatee in Port Richey, officials brought biologists, law enforcement, and firefighters together to rescue it.

Staff from Clearwater Marine Aquarium also took part.

The juvenile-small adult male manatee had an abrasion on its head, but the full extent of its injuries was not clear, so the aquarium took it to Zoo Rampa for evaluation.

The plan is to release the manatee back into the wild as soon as it is medically cleared.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD: Man stabbed at Toot N’ Totum on I40 and Bell
Amarillo Police Department: Man stabbed at Toot N’ Totum on I-40 and Bell St
Kelly Kolleen Horton, 60, has been arrested for theft of greater than $300,000, a first-degree...
Texas woman arrested for embezzeling nearly $800K
Braxton Cole continues tradition in showing heifers
11-year-old boy continues family tradition of showing heifers at Tri-State Fair
Randall County officials are warning the public of a scam.
Randall County Sheriff’s Office warns public of scam
The 18,000-square-foot facility will also serve as an educational center for Texas Tech...
New Hereford veterinary clinic and TTUSVM education center set to open early next year

Latest News

The Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation will host the Our Colors Run Together 5k and 1 mile...
Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation to host cancer run this Saturday
Two off-duty firefighters are credited with saving a man’s life at a New England Patriots game...
2 off-duty firefighters save man's life at Patriots game
FILE - Anthony Sanchez, right, is escorted into a Cleveland County courtroom for a preliminary...
Man executed for the 1996 killing of a University of Oklahoma dance student
FILE - Rupert Murdoch, Chair of Fox Corporation and Executive Chairman of News Corp, center,...
Rupert Murdoch, creator of Fox News, stepping down as head of News Corp. and Fox Corp.