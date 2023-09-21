Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

League of Women Voters to hold civics sessions at Amarillo libraries

The League of Women Voters will begin hosting a series of civics programs at Amarillo Public...
The League of Women Voters will begin hosting a series of civics programs at Amarillo Public Libraries starting this Saturday.(Source: League of Women Voters)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The League of Women Voters will begin hosting a series of civics programs at Amarillo Public Libraries starting this Saturday.

The Civics 101 series will kick off Sept. 23 from 9:00 a.m. until noon at the Southwest Library Branch.

“We look forward to engaging local citizens while reinvigorating the study of civics in our community,” said Michelle Hoggatt, co-president of the Amarillo League of Voters.

Officials say the league hopes that this series will provide useful information about how to become an informed voter and how government impacts the community.

“It’s the mission of the league to make sure people know how our government works, and we also hope to also make it as easy as possible to participate,” said Jenny Inzerillo, co-president of the Amarillo chapter. “After all, it’s people that power democracy, so we hope this new initiative will inform and empower those who attend.”

Civics 101 will be presented from 9:00 a.m. until noon at the following locations:

  • Southwest Branch - Sept. 23
  • North Branch - Oct. 7
  • East Branch - Oct. 21
  • Downtown Branch - Nov. 4

Officials say the three-hour sessions will feature segments on city and county government, state government, voting information and more.

Refreshments will be served during breaks and prizes will be given out periodically. There is no charge or reservation required.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD: Man stabbed at Toot N’ Totum on I40 and Bell
Amarillo Police Department: Man stabbed at Toot N’ Totum on I-40 and Bell St
Kelly Kolleen Horton, 60, has been arrested for theft of greater than $300,000, a first-degree...
Texas woman arrested for embezzeling nearly $800K
Braxton Cole continues tradition in showing heifers
11-year-old boy continues family tradition of showing heifers at Tri-State Fair
Randall County officials are warning the public of a scam.
Randall County Sheriff’s Office warns public of scam
The 18,000-square-foot facility will also serve as an educational center for Texas Tech...
New Hereford veterinary clinic and TTUSVM education center set to open early next year

Latest News

The Amarillo Police Department is responding to a SWAT call on Goodnight Trail. Source: KFDA
Amarillo police responding to SWAT call on Goodnight Trail
Justin Rodney Abel
Amarillo police looking for man wanted for evading arrest charge
‘A hub for a little bit of everything’: How the Tri-State Fair evolved within 100 years
‘A hub for a little bit of everything’: How the Tri-State Fair evolved within 100 years
The Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation will host the Our Colors Run Together 5k and 1 mile...
Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation to host cancer run this Saturday