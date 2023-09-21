League of Women Voters to hold civics sessions at Amarillo libraries

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The League of Women Voters will begin hosting a series of civics programs at Amarillo Public Libraries starting this Saturday.

The Civics 101 series will kick off Sept. 23 from 9:00 a.m. until noon at the Southwest Library Branch.

“We look forward to engaging local citizens while reinvigorating the study of civics in our community,” said Michelle Hoggatt, co-president of the Amarillo League of Voters.

Officials say the league hopes that this series will provide useful information about how to become an informed voter and how government impacts the community.

“It’s the mission of the league to make sure people know how our government works, and we also hope to also make it as easy as possible to participate,” said Jenny Inzerillo, co-president of the Amarillo chapter. “After all, it’s people that power democracy, so we hope this new initiative will inform and empower those who attend.”

Civics 101 will be presented from 9:00 a.m. until noon at the following locations:

Southwest Branch - Sept. 23

North Branch - Oct. 7

East Branch - Oct. 21

Downtown Branch - Nov. 4

Officials say the three-hour sessions will feature segments on city and county government, state government, voting information and more.

Refreshments will be served during breaks and prizes will be given out periodically. There is no charge or reservation required.

