Keep Amarillo Clean hosting Fall Cleanup in the Woodlands neighborhood

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You can help keep Amarillo clean this weekend during the Fall Cleanup in the Woodlands neighborhood.

The nonprofit group, Keep Amarillo Clean, is hosting the even from 9:00 a.m. to noon this Saturday.

They are in need of volunteers and this also counts as community service hours for students.

Saturday morning, volunteers will meet at M&R Liquor located at the Amarillo Boulevard and North Western Street.

Bags, disposable gloves, and trash grabbing sticks will be provided.

Volunteers are encouraged to wear old shoes and full pants such as jeans.

