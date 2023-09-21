Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Keep Amarillo Clean hosting Fall Cleanup in the Woodlands neighborhood

(Source: Keep Amarillo Clean)
(Source: Keep Amarillo Clean)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You can help keep Amarillo clean this weekend during the Fall Cleanup in the Woodlands neighborhood.

The nonprofit group, Keep Amarillo Clean, is hosting the even from 9:00 a.m. to noon this Saturday.

They are in need of volunteers and this also counts as community service hours for students.

Saturday morning, volunteers will meet at M&R Liquor located at the Amarillo Boulevard and North Western Street.

Bags, disposable gloves, and trash grabbing sticks will be provided.

Volunteers are encouraged to wear old shoes and full pants such as jeans.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD: Man stabbed at Toot N’ Totum on I40 and Bell
Amarillo Police Department: Man stabbed at Toot N’ Totum on I-40 and Bell St
Kelly Kolleen Horton, 60, has been arrested for theft of greater than $300,000, a first-degree...
Texas woman arrested for embezzeling nearly $800K
Braxton Cole continues tradition in showing heifers
11-year-old boy continues family tradition of showing heifers at Tri-State Fair
Randall County officials are warning the public of a scam.
Randall County Sheriff’s Office warns public of scam
The 18,000-square-foot facility will also serve as an educational center for Texas Tech...
New Hereford veterinary clinic and TTUSVM education center set to open early next year

Latest News

The Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation will host the Our Colors Run Together 5k and 1 mile...
Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation to host cancer run this Saturday
Amarillo College Campus
‘Fiesta Under the Stars’ to bring Latin-American concert at Amarillo College
Ruben heads to Hereford where he stops by Bluebonnet Elementary School and learns about the...
Ruben on the Road: Bluebonnet Elementary launches BBN News
KFDA THE CHAT
THE CHAT: Stacy Clopton gives us an update on the Amarillo libraries