‘A hub for a little bit of everything’: How the Tri-State Fair evolved within 100 years

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - On the 100th year of the Tri-State Fair, it’s important to take a look at how it’s changed over the years.

The Tri-State Exposition was chartered in 1923 but has been at the current location for 99 years.

In the beginning, fairs were used to show off livestock or agriculture exhibits.

What started as a way to promote agriculture has developed into an entertainment staple in Amarillo.

“There’s not a lot of events where you can go to where you can get the food court experience, the midway experience shopping, a concert, a rodeo, a livestock show, a horse show, all in one spot. So they kind of serve as a hub for a little bit of everything,” said Brady Ragland, CEO of the Tri-State Exposition.

Ragland says the fair has evolved into something for everyone.

“It’s great for the kids that are showing animals, it’s great for the people that want to come out and splurge on the food and it’s fun to go win a stuffed animal that you don’t get to do every day,” said Chris Reed, president and CEO of Reed Beverage.

Reed says it’s important to remember where the fair started and that the fair can be educational.

