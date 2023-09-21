Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation to host cancer run this Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation will host the Our Colors Run Together 5k and 1 mile fun run and walk this Saturday.

The 5K and 1 mile fun run and walk will take place at the Amarillo College Amarillo Museum of Art parking lot and include competitive and non-competitive categories.

The start time for competitive participants will be 9:00 a.m. while non-competitive participants will start at 10:00 a.m.

The program is hosted by the foundation to celebrate, remember and honor all those affected by a cancer diagnosis. There will be a special cancer survivor area and activities as well as music and a kid’s area.

Organizers say proceeds of the event will benefit several areas of the foundation, including patient assistance, prevention, and survivorship.

In-person registration for non-competitive categories only will take place:

Friday from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Amarillo National Bank Plaza II, second floor conference room, 500 S. Taylor

Saturday morning on-site before the race

For more information on the event or the Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation, visit the HCHF website.

