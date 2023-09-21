Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation to host cancer run this Saturday

The Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation will host the Our Colors Run Together 5k and 1 mile...
The Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation will host the Our Colors Run Together 5k and 1 mile fun run and walk this Saturday. (Source: Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation)(Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation will host the Our Colors Run Together 5k and 1 mile fun run and walk this Saturday.

The 5K and 1 mile fun run and walk will take place at the Amarillo College Amarillo Museum of Art parking lot and include competitive and non-competitive categories.

The start time for competitive participants will be 9:00 a.m. while non-competitive participants will start at 10:00 a.m.

The program is hosted by the foundation to celebrate, remember and honor all those affected by a cancer diagnosis. There will be a special cancer survivor area and activities as well as music and a kid’s area.

Organizers say proceeds of the event will benefit several areas of the foundation, including patient assistance, prevention, and survivorship.

In-person registration for non-competitive categories only will take place:

  • Friday from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Amarillo National Bank Plaza II, second floor conference room, 500 S. Taylor
  • Saturday morning on-site before the race

For more information on the event or the Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation, visit the HCHF website.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD: Man stabbed at Toot N’ Totum on I40 and Bell
Amarillo Police Department: Man stabbed at Toot N’ Totum on I-40 and Bell St
Kelly Kolleen Horton, 60, has been arrested for theft of greater than $300,000, a first-degree...
Texas woman arrested for embezzeling nearly $800K
Braxton Cole continues tradition in showing heifers
11-year-old boy continues family tradition of showing heifers at Tri-State Fair
Randall County officials are warning the public of a scam.
Randall County Sheriff’s Office warns public of scam
The 18,000-square-foot facility will also serve as an educational center for Texas Tech...
New Hereford veterinary clinic and TTUSVM education center set to open early next year

Latest News

(Source: Keep Amarillo Clean)
Keep Amarillo Clean hosting Fall Cleanup in the Woodlands neighborhood
Amarillo College Campus
‘Fiesta Under the Stars’ to bring Latin-American concert at Amarillo College
Ruben heads to Hereford where he stops by Bluebonnet Elementary School and learns about the...
Ruben on the Road: Bluebonnet Elementary launches BBN News
KFDA THE CHAT
THE CHAT: Stacy Clopton gives us an update on the Amarillo libraries