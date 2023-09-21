‘Fiesta Under the Stars’ to bring Latin-American concert at Amarillo College

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College is hosting “Fiesta Under the Stars,” a Latin-American concert, for free this weekend.

The outdoor concert, presented by the AC Music Department, starts at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday in the amphitheater and mall area.

This is south of the music building and the experimental theatre on the Washington Street Campus.

While the concert is free, you are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs.

There will also be food trucks.

Large and small ensembles will perform at the concert, which include groups such as the Brass Ensemble, Chamber Orchestra, Community Concert Band, Concert Choir, Guitar Ensemble, Latin-American Orchestra, AC Suzuki Advanced Ensemble, Vocal Jazz, and guests from Amarillo Opera.

Some of the songs they will play are La Bomba, Espana Cani, Arroz con leche, Killer Tango, La Charreada, El Mariachi Loco, and more.

Compositions by Piazzola, Marquita, Guastavino, and Gimenez will be featured, along with traditional folk tunes.

