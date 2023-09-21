Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

‘Fiesta Under the Stars’ to bring Latin-American concert at Amarillo College

Amarillo College Campus
Amarillo College Campus
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College is hosting “Fiesta Under the Stars,” a Latin-American concert, for free this weekend.

The outdoor concert, presented by the AC Music Department, starts at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday in the amphitheater and mall area.

This is south of the music building and the experimental theatre on the Washington Street Campus.

While the concert is free, you are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs.

There will also be food trucks.

Large and small ensembles will perform at the concert, which include groups such as the Brass Ensemble, Chamber Orchestra, Community Concert Band, Concert Choir, Guitar Ensemble, Latin-American Orchestra, AC Suzuki Advanced Ensemble, Vocal Jazz, and guests from Amarillo Opera.

Some of the songs they will play are La Bomba, Espana Cani, Arroz con leche, Killer Tango, La Charreada, El Mariachi Loco, and more.

Compositions by Piazzola, Marquita, Guastavino, and Gimenez will be featured, along with traditional folk tunes.

For more details, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD: Man stabbed at Toot N’ Totum on I40 and Bell
Amarillo Police Department: Man stabbed at Toot N’ Totum on I-40 and Bell St
Kelly Kolleen Horton, 60, has been arrested for theft of greater than $300,000, a first-degree...
Texas woman arrested for embezzeling nearly $800K
Braxton Cole continues tradition in showing heifers
11-year-old boy continues family tradition of showing heifers at Tri-State Fair
Randall County officials are warning the public of a scam.
Randall County Sheriff’s Office warns public of scam
The 18,000-square-foot facility will also serve as an educational center for Texas Tech...
New Hereford veterinary clinic and TTUSVM education center set to open early next year

Latest News

The Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation will host the Our Colors Run Together 5k and 1 mile...
Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation to host cancer run this Saturday
(Source: Keep Amarillo Clean)
Keep Amarillo Clean hosting Fall Cleanup in the Woodlands neighborhood
Ruben heads to Hereford where he stops by Bluebonnet Elementary School and learns about the...
Ruben on the Road: Bluebonnet Elementary launches BBN News
KFDA THE CHAT
THE CHAT: Stacy Clopton gives us an update on the Amarillo libraries