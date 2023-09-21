Eastern New Mexico football starts 3-0 for the first time in 16 years

PORTALES, New Mexico (KFDA) - Eastern New Mexico is in the midst of their most exciting start to football season since 2007.

For the first time in 16 years, the Greyhounds are 3-0 to begin the year.

New head coach Kelley Lee feels the excitement, but doesn’t want his team to get ahead of themselves.

“They’re so happy, so thrilled, that sometimes, we lose a little focus,” Lee said. “But when you’re a young football team, those are lessons you learn. It’s a lot better to learn them being 3-0 compared to 1-2, so, I’m glad we’ve been able to pull a couple of those games out.”

Two of the Greyhounds’ three wins have been within two points. They stopped what would’ve been a game-tying two-point conversion against New Mexico Highlands and executed a game-winning drive with one minute left against Western Oregon.

They’ll now play Midwestern State in Wichita Falls on Saturday.

All eyes in the Panhandle, though, will be on the Wagon Wheel Game with West Texas A&M, which falls on November 4th in Portales.

