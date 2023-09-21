Early And Late

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Scattered showers are possible early and later on Thursday. Showers and storms will be hit and miss and there is a marginal chance for severe weather, particularly later in the day, across the western half of the Panhandle. Some strong gusty winds in and near storms are the greatest threat, with small hail possible as well. Once the rain threat ends Thursday night the forecast looks dry into next week. Temperatures rise to the low to mid 90s on Friday and back down to the mid 80s next week.

