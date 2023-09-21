The Don Harrington Discovery Center dives into the ocean with a new exhibit

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Don Harrington Discovery Center invites the community to the opening of a new exhibit this Saturday.

The public opening is this Saturday and will kick off a season-long exploration of the science of watersheds, aquatic animals and our ocean.

Four themed exhibit clusters invite visitors to learn about watersheds and the ocean, and the aquatic animals and ecosystems depend on them:

Using science to understand watersheds Recognizing threats to watersheds Finding solutions Implementing change

Ocean Bound will be on display from Sept 23 to Jan 7.

For details, visit the DHDC website.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.