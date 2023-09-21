Who's Hiring?
City of Amarillo contains spill at Hollywood Road Wastewater Treatment Facility

By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo has contained a wastewater spill at the Hollywood Road Wastewater Treatment Facility.

The spill happened Wednesday evening and released 275,000 gallons of partially treated wastewater into the playa lake at Hollywood Road.

The city disinfected the lake by adding chlorine tablets into the playa.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is working with the city to minimize environmental impacts.

