Amarillo police: Suspect in custody after SWAT standoff on Goodnight Trail

A suspect is in police custody after a SWAT standoff on Goodnight Trail. (Source: KFDA)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A suspect is in police custody after a SWAT standoff on Goodnight Trail.

The Amarillo Police Department responded to the call on Goodnight Trail near Alamo Road.

Sgt. Carla Burr said a man with felony warrants went inside of a home and refused to come out.

After a brief standoff, police say the suspect has been arrested.

No one was hurt in the incident.

SWAT standoff on Goodnight Trail (Source: KFDA)
A suspect is in police custody after a SWAT standoff on Goodnight Trail. (Source: KFDA)
A suspect is in police custody after a SWAT standoff on Goodnight Trail. (Source: KFDA)
