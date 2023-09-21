Amarillo police: Suspect in custody after SWAT standoff on Goodnight Trail

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A suspect is in police custody after a SWAT standoff on Goodnight Trail.

The Amarillo Police Department responded to the call on Goodnight Trail near Alamo Road.

Sgt. Carla Burr said a man with felony warrants went inside of a home and refused to come out.

After a brief standoff, police say the suspect has been arrested.

No one was hurt in the incident.

