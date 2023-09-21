Who's Hiring?
Amarillo police looking for man wanted for evading arrest charge

Justin Rodney Abel
Justin Rodney Abel(Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police need your help looking for a man wanted on a charge of evading arrest from police.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers said 47-year-old Justin Rodney Abel is wanted by the Texas Pardon and Parole Board for parole violation of evading arrest detention enhanced.

Abel is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds, has brown eyes, and black hair.

If you know where he is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your tip leads to his arrest, you could earn a reward of $300.

