Staying Toasty

By Shelden Breshears
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Things look to stay very summer-like for your Wednesday today. While highs will be in the high 80°s to low 90°s, thankfully winds will be nice and light out of the northwest at 5-10 mph. We’ll see sunny skies to start the day, with clouds increasing later. Going into the overnight period, we could start to see some shower activity in the pre-sunrise hours for Thursday, with more thunderstorm chances firing up in the afternoon hours. We’ll stay warm for the week, before a cool down comes in just in time for the weekend.

