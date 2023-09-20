Sod Poodles fall in extra innings in Game 1 against Missions

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles fell in extra innings to the San Antonio Missions in Game 1 of their playoff series.

It was a thrilling back-and-forth battle. At first, it was all Missions as they went up 5-0 early on Amarillo. However, the Sod Poodles just kept coming back.

In the sixth inning, it was a two-run homer from Caleb Roberts to tie the ballgame at six. Then, with the Sod Poodles down one run in the ninth, it was Seth Beer with a late-inning, game-tying blast to center field to tie it up once more and send the game into extra innings.

Just when it looked like all hope was lost with the Soddies down 12-7 in the 10th, a sacrifice fly brought home one run and then another Caleb Roberts three-run home run brough the tying run to the plate.

With two strikes, A.J. Vukovich gave one a ride to deep right centerfield, but it wasn’t quite long enough as the Missions secured the final out and took the 12-11 victory in extra innings.

The Sod Poodles will now head down to San Antonio where they’ll need to take the next two games on Thursday and Friday to win the series and clinch a spot in the Texas League Championship.

