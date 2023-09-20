San Jacinto creative crosswalk project to feature students’ art

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The San Jacinto Neighborhood is going to be bursting with color with the help of several school kids and the creative crosswalk project.

Workers have been priming the ground today prepping for the paint to be put on.

“Working with the neighborhood association and the city collaboration to really fulfill the kids dreams for this project has been amazing; a long process, but we’re here today and we’re gonna make sure it happens,” said Chris Jackson, neighborhood planner for the City of Amarillo.

Soon, third and fourth grade students at San Jacinto and Margaret Wills Elementary will have their art featured on two crosswalks in the neighborhood.

“San Jacinto is an eclectic neighborhood and very historic, and so we kind of wanted to stay with that spirit and just show the beauty in the neighborhood and we really just want to instill neighborhood pride which leads to community pride,” said Sherrie Ferguson, San Jacinto Neighborhood Association president.

Ferguson says this avenue of creativity opens the door to the younger generation becoming more active in the community.

“They realize the importance of being involved and giving back, so it just starts the whole process of being a contributing citizen,” said Ferguson.

While beautification and connectivity of the area is the main goal, this project will also add an aspect of safety.

“Creative crosswalks are known as a traffic-calming measure, and that’s essential to the neighborhood plan and something that not only the neighborhood association but many of the residents in this area desired,” says Jackson.

North Heights also plans to lay down seven creative crosswalks by the end of this year or beginning of next year.

“I just hope that this project is kind of like a shining city on the hill for other people to be like, ‘Hey, we could that in our neighborhood.’ It’s something I’m very passionate about and have been excited about ever since the beginning of the project, and I would love to see creative crosswalks all across the city of Amarillo,” said Jackson.

The unveiling of the crosswalk for Margret Wills will be held this Friday from noon until 1:30 p.m.

