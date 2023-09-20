Ronald McDonald House Charities of Amarillo hosting community events for 40th birthday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Amarillo will be celebrating it’s 40th birthday with various events this weekend.

The charity will host three days of events from Friday through Sunday, including open house tours, the “Chair Affair” chair auction and more.

Organizers say 24 children’s chairs decorated by local artists will be on display all weekend long. The chairs will be available for bidding in a virtual auction starting 8:00 a.m. Friday and ending Tuesday at 10:00 p.m.

Food trucks will be at the house selling lunch Friday, while complimentary coffee, juice and donuts will be available Saturday.

Organizers say Sunday will be Family Fun Day and feature bounce houses, face-painting, sausage wraps, hot dogs and birthday cake.

