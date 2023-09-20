Who's Hiring?
Randall offensive lineman Braeden Massengale honored with 4A Built Ford Tough Player of the Week

Randall offensive lineman Braeden Massengale honored with 4A Built Ford Tough Player of the Week
By KJ Doyle
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 1:05 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall Raiders offensive lineman Braeden Massengale received a huge honor this week as he was named the 4A Built Ford Tough Player of the Week.

Massengale was selected over every other 4A player across the entire state of Texas for his performance.

“It’s always nice when the big guys up front get recognition.” Raiders head coach Dan Sherwood said. “We challenged them, they accepted that challenge and did a really good job. It’s nice for their teammates to see them get some acknowledgement as well.”

The junior offensive lineman helped lead the Raiders to a dominant showing on the ground, rushing for roughly 200 yards in the win over Wichita Falls.

Massengale was very grateful for the honor, but is still looking to get even better.

“At first I was shocked. I didn’t know how to comprehend it, but I was shocked.” He said. “I searched it up and I was like ‘Dang, this is big.’ We did good in the first half. Second half we have to pick it up a little bit.”

The Raiders are preparing for a big matchup in Amarillo on Friday as they square off against the Palo Duro Dons.

You can catch the live stream of that game on TPSN and watch highlights on NewsChannel10.

