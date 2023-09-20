Rain Probability Is Up Tomorrow

Sunshine prevailed today with some more late summer highs up near 90 degrees for most. A few high clouds will stream in this evening, but by morning we are looking at rain chances. As a disturbance arrives from the west we should begin the day tomorrow with some showers and storms in the area. That first round may last through miday day before shifting east. A lull in the action is expected for tomorrow afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s. Another round of storms, possibly stronger, is then expected to move from west to east across our area tomorrow evening. Storms will clear by Friday with highs jumping back into the low 90s for Friday and Saturday. A weak front will bring slightly cooler weather in the 80s beginning late in the weekend.

