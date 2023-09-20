Who's Hiring?
Rain Chances Looking Better

KFDA First Alert Feature Title
KFDA First Alert Feature Title
By Dave Oliver
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Some very nice weather, although a bit warm for some, is in place today with plenty of sunshine and warm afternoon temperatures. Highs around 90 are likely for most, but a quick cool down will take place by early evening. Late tonight a disturbance will approach from New Mexico and bring rain chances back to the area by tomorrow morning. Best rain chances appear to be be early tomorrow, but another round of activity on radar may take place tomorrow afternoon. The showers and associated cloud cover should keep temps a bit lower tomorrow with 80s replacing the 90s. Clearing on Friday will allow warmer temps again and we will return to near 90 for Friday and Saturday. A cool front Sunday shifts the temperature outlook back into the 80s for a few days.

